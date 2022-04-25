Gilman City Board of Education announces personnel actions

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Personnel actions have been announced by the Gilman City School District following a recent Gilman City Board of Education meeting.

Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports the board has hired Elizabeth Webb to teach art and family and consumer science, Sheryl Warren for part-time music, and Socha Osborn as a paraprofessional. All current non-certified employees were re-hired as well as those in charge of extracurricular activities.

Tuition at Gilman City was raised to $1,500 per semester or $3,000 per year.

Tony Gregg won the bid for mowing at $300 each time mowing is needed. Four bids were opened.

The oath of office was given to current board member Kelly Sperry and to the newest member Ross Oram. In a reorganization of board officers, Keith Preston was selected as the president, Kristin Rosenbaum as vice president, and Mike Ragan as the secretary.