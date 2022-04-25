Trenton High School Key Club offering opportunity to recognize seniors with unique “Kiss Cup”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Key Club is again offering parents, grandparents, and friends of THS Seniors an opportunity to recognize their achievement with their “Kiss the Seniors Goodbye” fundraiser.

For only $6.00, you can send a 16 oz commemorative cup filled with Hershey kisses and your best wishes for a successful future. The “Kiss ‘Em Goodbye” cups will be delivered to seniors Thursday, May 12th by Key Club members.

To place an order, persons may contact Key Club sponsor, Kara Helmandollar, at 660-359-5966 or 660-635-0596. Order forms can also be found on the Trenton R-9 School District website and the Trenton High School Key Club Facebook page. Your order will be electronically transmitted, and you will receive an invoice via email. Electronic invoices may be paid using debit or credit cards.

For those individuals wanting to pay by check, they should respond to the email invoice and mail the check to THS Key Club at 1415 Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton, MO 64683. Orders should be placed by Monday, May 9th. Supplies are limited so order early.