Obituary & Services: Greg Querry

Greg Querry, 66, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 2, 1956, in Bethany, Missouri the son of Charles Eugene and Patricia Jeanne (Fitzpatrick) Querry.

On October 22, 1977, he married Connie Parsons in Bethany, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Greg began his trucking career in 1983 beginning with over-the-road trucking and then later in more local areas. He put over one million miles on his most recent truck. Greg’s attraction to cars began with demo derby cars and later to drag racing before racing in circle tracks. He drove race cars for 28 years with his family as his pit crew along with a group of teenage boys. Greg earned several track championships and at the Bethany Speedway was voted the most popular racer by the fans.

For fun and relaxation, Greg got a motorcycle for him and Connie to ride. He thought he could save the world by saving gas with a gas-saving motorcycle.

Greg really liked farming and got started farming with his uncle, Harold Fitzpatrick, on his farm. Harold also got Greg interested in becoming a pilot for Harold’s plane a 1947 Aero Ercup. They enjoyed flying together and with the family.

Greg always had the idea of working hard to keep the big wheel turning for the whole family. His family was so important to him. He was usually taking and doing stuff with the kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Querry; parents-in-law, Robert and Chelsea Parsons and his uncle, Harold Fitzpatrick.

Survivors in addition to his wife of almost 45 years, Connie, are his children, Chet Querry, Cameron, MO, Heather Fenton, McFall, MO, and Beckie Johnson, Bethany, MO; 6 grandchildren, Cody and Casy Tharp and Wade and Clay Johnson all of Bethany, MO and Chase and Gabe Querry, Cameron, MO; great-grandchildren, Ollus Tharp, Mt. Ayr, IA, and Jessica Tharp, Bethany, MO; his niece, Kris (Clint) Thoman; brother-in-law, Roy (Daisy) Parsons, Eagleville, MO; sister-in-law, Karen (John) Diegelman, Chillicothe, MO, and other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Following the services, a truck procession will lead to the fairgrounds where food will be served and there will be a celebration of Greg’s hobbies. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 4 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. Memorials may be made to Springer Cemetery and/or Weaver Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com