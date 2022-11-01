Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Robert Brown of Kansas City, MO; daughters, Cindy Smith (Greg) of Lenexa, KS, Brenda Brown of Lathrop, MO, and Roberta Brown of Galveston, TX; four grandchildren, Ryan Smith of Palo Cedro, CA, Rachel Bond (Jared) of Prairie Village, KS, Aaron Smith of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Katherine Smith of Lenexa, KS; two great-grandchildren, Evie and Theo; and siblings, Joy Helms (Jerry) of Kearney, MO and Dan Kratzer (Suzie) of Atlanta, GA; nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM, Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. A private family memorial service will follow. Burial at a later date at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.