Audio: Missouri lawmaker looking to introduce a bill that could remove firearms from those considered dangerous

(Missourinet) – A democratic lawmaker is looking to introduce a bill that could remove firearms from those considered dangerous.

Democratic State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis County is planning on proposing a Missouri Red Flag Law to ensure those who pose a risk to themselves, or others won’t have access to firearms. He filed a similar bill in the 2021 and 2022 state legislative sessions, wanting to prevent persons from owning a firearm due to domestic violence protection orders.

The Republican controlled legislature is not likely to back this sort of proposal, but Governor Mike Parson says that Missouri should invest more in mental health resources, not more gun legislation. Sen. Beck, in citing the recent St. Louis school shooting, said the need for a Red Flag Law has never been clearer. The bill filing for the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session begins on December 1st.