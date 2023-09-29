Obituary & Services: Edwin “Ed” R. Shrewsbury

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Edwin “Ed” R. Shrewsbury, 82, a lifelong resident of Lathrop, MO, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023, in Lathrop.

Ed was born on September 18, 1941, to Charles Herbert and Susan Katherene (Robinette) Shrewsbury at the family farm in rural Lathrop, MO. He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1959 and later earned a BS in Agriculture and Economics from the University of Missouri in 1963. Ed entered into a loving marriage with Janice “Jan” Brower on December 18, 1960, in Avondale, MO.

He was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Lathrop, where his great-grandfather was a founding member. Ed was a devoted family man with immense pride and love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A proud, hardworking fourth-generation farmer, Ed had a passion for buying and selling cattle. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Shrewsbury; brother, Donald Shrewsbury; and brother-in-law, Don McCollough. He is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Scott Shrewsbury (Pam) of Lathrop, MO, Steven Shrewsbury (Vicki) of Lathrop, MO, and James Shrewsbury (Sarah) of Austin, TX; daughter-in-law, Diane Shrewsbury of Lathrop, MO; grandchildren, Courtney Schwantes (Adam) of Lathrop, MO, Megan Shrewsbury of Lathrop, MO, Stephanie Cashatt (Clinton) of Gower, MO, Jake Shrewsbury (Gretchen) of Lathrop, MO, Katie Dilley (Gavin) of Lawson, MO, Jason Shrewsbury (Taylor) of Lathrop, MO, Elizabeth Shrewsbury of Chesterfield, MO, Ethan Shrewsbury, Jack Shrewsbury of TX, and Imani Shrewsbury of Austin, TX; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia McCollough of Pryor, OK; and a foreign exchange student who is like a son, Roald Forsberg (Mette) of Denmark. Nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church of Lathrop in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, at the First Christian Church of Lathrop. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. For inquiries, please contact (816) 740-4658.

