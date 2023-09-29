Obituary: Margaret “Margie” Ann Regan-Potter

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Margaret “Margie” Ann Regan-Potter -age 65 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday evening, September 25, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born on March 29, 1958, the daughter of Paul Holley and Mary Jayne (Weatherford) Regan in Atchison, KS. Margie grew up in Platte City and was a graduate of Platte County High School. She married Kirk Potter in June 2009 at Browning Baptist Church in Turney, Missouri. Margaret enjoyed buying and selling antiques and had a booth at the Enchanted Frog. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, Kirk. Margie was a wonderful person to everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Larry Regan, Nanci Regan, and Paul Regan, II. She is survived by her husband Kirk of the home; daughter, Melissa Ann McMillan (Mark) of Kansas City, MO; grandson, Cam McMillan of Nashville, TN; siblings, Mary Jo Hyatt (Ronald) of Claycomo, MO, Walter Regan of Parkville, MO; brother-in-law, Bob Lunn of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law, Janet Regan of Platte City, MO; several nieces, nephews other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

