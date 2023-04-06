Obituary: Robert “Bob” Dale Lacy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Robert “Bob” Dale Lacy of Lawson, MO passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Liberty, MO after a brief illness.

He was born on July 22, 1952, in Bethany, Missouri the son of Bob and Betty (Nelson) Lacy

Bob was a 1970 graduate of Eagleville High School and a 1972 graduate of Linn Technical College (State Tech) where he graduated with an Associate of Technology degree with a Major in Auto Mechanics Technology. He was an Eagle Scout and participated in Mic-O-Say through the Boy Scouts.

He loved cars, fishing, and oldies music but most of all he loved being a Pepa to Tyler, Trenton, and Kimberlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Christopher Woodward.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Lani (Trevor) Ballard of Lawson, MO, and Holly Lacy of Gladstone; his grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton, and Kimberlin Ballard of Lawson, MO, and sister, Julia Woodward of Parkville, MO.

Bob has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

