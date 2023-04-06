Life Options Green Hills to host 5K run/walk and Community Resource Fun Fair

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center will hold a run/walk as a fundraiser. The Life Options Dash and Splash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be June 24th.

The 5K will start at the Upper Moberly Park Shelter Lot at 6 o’clock that evening. The 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin at 6:15.

Both routes will end at Moberly Park. Participants will be sprayed with water guns by supporters on the sidelines. The 5K route will go down 17th Street, and participants will be sprayed with water by the Trenton Fire Department.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two male and female runners in each age group. Prizes will also be given by age group for the 1-Mile Fun Run. There will also be awards for the top two overall fundraisers, top team race time, and top team fundraiser.

The 5K will cost $25 for participants who are 69 years old and younger. Those who are at least 70 will be $15. The 1-Mile Fun Run will be $15 for adults, $15 for children five to 10, and free for children four and younger.

Registered race participants will receive free admission into the Trenton Family Aquatics Center June 24th from 6:30 to 8:30. Non-racers can enter for $3.

Food trucks will be available from 4 to 7 o’clock.

More information on the Life Options Dash and Splash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk and registration can be found at a link on the Life Options Green Hills Facebook Page.

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center will sponsor a Community Resource Fun Fair in Trenton. The free event will be at the Rock Barn April 22nd from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Entities to be represented include the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, Bright Futures, MOPS and MOMS, Parents as Teachers, the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri, North Central Missouri College Admissions, the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center, the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, and the Job Center. The Grundy County Health Department will provide car seat inspections.

There will also be live music, a bounce house, cotton candy and popcorn, and door prizes. Mini photo sessions will be available for $30 at the Community Resource Fun Fair April 22nd.

