North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet on Tuesday

The annual fiscal audit will be presented at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors meeting next week. Bruce Constant is to discuss the matter with the board at the meeting on October 25th at 4:30 pm.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting ID is 865 5327 8375, and the passcode is 959644.

Other items on the agenda include the resignation of a board member, review and discussion of check registers and financials, a 403b retirement plan, the annual board meeting, and a nominating committee. A closed session may be held at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors meeting on October 25th to consider legal actions, real estate, and employees.