Obituary & Services: Betty Ann Bagley

Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Betty Ann was born in Grundy County, Missouri on October 10, 1932, the daughter of Webster and Myrtle (Brewer) Terry. She was raised in a Christian home and at a young age was baptized in a pond near the South Evans Christian Church following an evening revival service. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1950 and then attended one year of college at Trenton Junior College. Her main interest in high school and college was home economics.

Betty Ann married Raymond Gass in July 1953, and they had two children Debra Ann (Gass) Thompson and Steven Ray Gass. After she was divorced in 1967, working mother Betty Ann and her children moved to Chillicothe. In 1990 she married Volney Bagley, who died in 2008. With this marriage to Volney, Betty Ann enjoyed the love of two additional daughters Nikki Norman and Jody Rodenberg.

Betty Ann worked at banks in Trenton, Maryville, and Chillicothe; served as the early-morning receptionist at the Grand River Area Family YMCA when it first opened; and enjoyed doing bookkeeping work for Koehly Electric and for Lauhoff Jewelry.

Betty Ann was a member of the First Christian Church. She loved to read, play cards, and spend time with her family and friends. Betty Ann will mostly be remembered for her unselfish nature, particularly with those in need, and her loving kindness. She had brightness in her eyes and a smile to share with others.

She is survived by her children Debbie Thompson and husband Don of Chillicothe, Steve Gass and husband Jeff Bright of Kansas City, Nikki Norman and husband Jerry of Wheeling, and Jodi Rodenberg and husband Todd of Chillicothe; by her six grandchildren Haley (Thompson) Ruff and husband Byron, Megan Thompson, Mindy (Rodenberg) Kincade and husband Clint, Gabe Rodenberg and wife Keri, Chris Norman and wife Jennifer, and Nick Norman and wife Shelly; and by 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Jan (Inman) Schmoe and several cousins. Her parents, her husband Volney Bagley, her sister Mary Sue Inman, and her brother-in-law Dale Inman predeceased her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at South Evans Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the First Christian Church of Chillicothe, South Evans Cemetery, Chillicothe Festival of Lights, or any other preferred charity/non-profit organization and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.