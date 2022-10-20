North Central Missouri College library purchases student artwork

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Library recently purchased a piece of artwork from NCMC student Justice Mathis entitled “Gameboy.”

Since 2003, the NCMC library has purchased art from students, which is then framed and hung in the library accompanied by a small plaque. Artwork is purchased from students enrolled in Jim Norris’s art courses.

“The tradition of purchasing student artwork has allowed the library to showcase exceptional pieces of art.,” said Dr. Beth Caldarello, Director of Library Services. “The pictures are accompanied by plaques purchased by the Foundation with the name of the artwork, artist, and the year it was created.”

The NCMC Foundation Board donates the plaque on behalf of NCMC for the project, and the artwork is framed and matted by instructor Jim Norris.

To learn more about the NCMC Library, visit the NCMC website or the library at 660-359-3948.