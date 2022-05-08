Audio: North Central Missouri College holds commencement ceremonies

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Distinguished Alumna Phyllis Jackson addressed graduates receiving non-nursing degrees and certificates at NCMC’s morning commencement ceremony on May 7, 2022.

She asked the graduates to picture different times in history. One of those times was March 2020.

Jackson said May 7th was now a celebration of getting through difficulties.

She asked the graduates to picture May 1967 when she graduated from Trenton High School. Her class was not the only class graduating. There were also about 60 Trenton Junior College graduates.

Jackson asked May 7th’s NCMC graduates to picture 1924.

The 1967 graduation was the last of that tradition.

Jackson said the college has overcome barriers in its almost 100 years, and the graduates would be part of a legacy.

She then asked the graduates where they would be in 55 years.

NCMC Trustee Doctor John Holcomb also shared the history of the college.

This year’s class had 407 graduates.

Holcomb reported that in the fall of 1965, there were 138 students enrolled. There were 175 students enrolled the following year. The first year the college had its own facility was 1967, and enrollment then was 254.

Holcomb believes NCMC has “become a true college” since then, and its future is bright.

Student Senate President MaKayla Eads provided a welcome. She discussed the challenges of the last few years. She said students had to adapt to a new way of learning, and they persevered.

Eads noted that the graduates might find some things to be scary, like her speaking at the commencement ceremony.

NCMC Trustee Chris Hoffman gave the alumni a welcome. He assured graduates that they were prepared well for the future.

Medical Director, Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital Doctor Amy Patel spoke to graduates receiving nursing degrees and certificates at the North Central Missouri College afternoon commencement ceremony on May 7th.

The Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Missouri—Kansas City School of Medicine said the pandemic and other challenges with healthcare made the students’ graduation remarkable.

Patel is from Chillicothe, and she acknowledged that many of the graduates grew up in rural communities. She noted rural healthcare disparities are at an “all-time high.”

The nursing graduates debunked the stereotype that people who grow up in rural communities cannot succeed.

Patel gave 10 points of advice.

Patel told the graduates to be proud, fearless, and grateful.