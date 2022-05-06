Doyle Equipment Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing expand in Palmyra, invest an estimated $1 million creating 30 new jobs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Doyle Equipment Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing, worldwide leaders in manufacturing dry fertilizer handling equipment, announced today they are expanding in Palmyra. This joint expansion brings an estimated $1 million investment, and 30 jobs, to northeast Missouri.

“Our state’s positive business climate continues to attract significant investment from leading manufacturers like Doyle Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing,” said Governor Mike Parson. “By focusing on keeping costs low, strengthening our workforce, and investing in infrastructure, we’re helping create quality jobs. The success of these two companies is great news for our state and Missourians in Palmyra and beyond.”

Doyle and Riverview’s project will add 80,000 square feet of production space to accommodate significant growth since moving operations to Missouri. It will also allow Riverview, manufacturer of Doyle equipment and parts, to meet increased product demand. Positions for the new jobs added range from production assembly, production welding, fabrication, machining, product design, service, maintenance, sales, and more. The expansion comes as Doyle Manufacturing celebrates 71 years in operation.

“By increasing manufacturing space for our Tender Product Lines and Automated Blending Systems, we will be creating new jobs in Marion County,” said Doyle Enterprises President Monty Doyle. “That means more people who will stop at local gas stations going to and from work, eat in local restaurants over lunch breaks, and shop at local stores when heading home. We have also seen more and more Illinois employees moving into Marion County.”

For their expansion, Doyle and Riverview used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.