Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents during April

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released information on incidents during April.

Officers responded to a location on LIV 239 on April 24th regarding an intoxicated man who was bleeding, arrived improperly dressed, and asked for help. The Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services and Highway Patrol arrived to assist. The man was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe for possible treatment. An investigation showed an altercation originated in Chillicothe, and the man had fled from that home. The Chillicothe Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Officers from the department responded to a possible burglary in progress in Wheeling on April 27th. An investigation resulted in deputies finding one suspect in Chillicothe, recovering some property from a vehicle, and the detainment of juveniles. Deputies located another vehicle later, and the occupants were allegedly involved in the crime. Additional property reported as stolen was recovered from that vehicle.

The juveniles were taken to the law enforcement center where parents and the juvenile officer were notified and arrived. Cox notes much of the property was returned to the owner. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered on one juvenile. The juvenile office is now handling the matter.

Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report on April 28th regarding a Chillicothe High School student. A school official summoned Lewis because of having problems with a disruptive student screaming and cursing on school property. The school official and Lewis were not able to calm the student, and the juvenile was arrested. The juvenile reportedly resisted arrest, was handcuffed, and taken to the law enforcement center. School officials, a parent, and the juvenile office are involved in the matter.