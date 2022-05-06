Carly Spencer receives scholarship from Missouri Peace Officers Foundation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has announced that Carly Spencer, daughter of Officer Jeff Spencer, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Missouri Peace Officers Foundation.

Each year, the Missouri Peace Officers Foundation awards scholarships to five students of MPOA members. Students must submit an application for consideration. All applications are forwarded to the Scholarship Committee for review and selection.

Carly was one of five recipients selected to receive a scholarship from the Missouri Peace Officers Foundation in 2022.