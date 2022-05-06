NCMC employee awards presented at annual faculty recognition ceremony

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple awards were presented at the annual faculty/staff recognition ceremony recently held at North Central Missouri College.

Mike Dennis, Custodian, Dennis Sager, Life Science Instructor, and Randy Young, Facilities Director, were praised and recognized for their years of service and retirement from NCMC. Dennis and Randy were awarded Emeritus status upon retirement. Emeritus status is awarded to professional and instructional retirees from NCMC who have been employed full-time for 20 or more years. Individuals have to be recommended and approved by the Board of Trustees. Emeritus is an honorable title for personnel who have retired with long, successful careers and contributions to North Central Missouri College.

Also recognized were those who earned advanced education degrees Ashley Lamma, Masters of Science in Nursing Education, and Hannah Chapman A+ certification renewal. Outstanding employees this year so far were Jeremy Esry, Maggie Bowman, Amy Guthrie, Janet Pultz, Keri Johnson, Jack Green, Ryan Woodward, Megan Miller, Ashley Lamma, and Megan Pester.

Members of the NCMC family were recognized with years of service awards. The following employees for recognized for five years of service: Sophia Swink, John Wilbur, Jack Green, Hannah Chapman, Tristan Londre, Sterling Recker, Ashtyn Wilson, Jason Browning, Janet Pulz, Jessie Tabbert, and Alicia Endicott. The following employees were recognized for ten years of service: Kimberly Meeker and Ryan Suttenfield. For fifteen years of service: Donnie Hillerman, Jeni Croy, Joni Oaks, Hilary Cooksey, Korynn Skipper, Kelly Claycomb, Kristi Harris, Kristen Alley, Lesli Collins, and Kristi Cutsinger were recognized. Also recognized was Sue Nicols for twenty-five years of service at North Central Missouri College.

Four faculty members were recognized for their award of tenure status Jack Green, Sterling Recker, Sophia Swink, and Ashtyn Wilson.

Sarah Williamson, Associate Director of Financial Aid, was awarded the NCMC Spirit Award. The NCMC Spirit Award recognizes an employee that has demonstrated great morale and a positive attitude. The recipient is selected based on their overall NCMC spirit, enthusiasm, involvement, encouragement toward others, helpfulness, and optimistic outlook.

The Diversity and Inclusion Award is an acknowledgment bestowed upon an individual who actively promotes inclusive excellence. This person contributes to and enhances the environment of North Central Missouri College through a sustained commitment to maintain and improve opportunities for the diverse communities we serve. The Diversity and Inclusion Award was presented to Chris Flowers, PC Specialist/Esports Coach.

The Shipley Excellence in Assessment Award was presented to Jenna Vandel, Criminal Justice Instructor. This award recognizes an individual or department that has accomplished meaningful assessment to improve student learning or services and is named in honor of NCMC Professor Emeritus Melody Shipley.

Faculty member Lindsay Oram, Psychology Instructor, was announced as this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award winner. The Excellence in Teaching Award is an honor given to a faculty member who demonstrates a clear vision of teaching, substantial contribution to the improvement of teaching methods and curriculum, captivating presenter, leader, responsible, and expert in their field.

Carli Beck was awarded the Outstanding Student Employee award for this year. The Outstanding Student employee award is given annually to one NCMC student employee who has gone about and beyond their position requirements while maintaining a positive attitude and demeanor. This individual represents what it is to be a professional, hard-working, and reliable student employee.

In honor of long-time employee John Campbell, Lead Maintenance. The John Campbell Dedication Award is given to an individual who has shown dedication and commitment to North Central Missouri College, their department, peers, and their job. An individual that goes above and beyond to help others and the college. This year, the award was presented to Ryan Woodward.

The Outstanding Employee Top Sail Award is annually given to an individual who has significantly helped NCMC become a better place through their leadership, performance, attitude, and accomplishments. Employees are nominated by other employees and selected by each group’s president and respected presidents (AMP, classified, faculty, students). This is the most prestigious award given each year. In honor of Emeritus Randy Young, the award will now be referred to as the “Randy Young Top Sail Award.” This year, Bari Van Dyke, Lead Maintenance, was awarded the Randy Young Top Sail Award.

This year’s Brown-Pushkarsky Award winner, selected by members of the student body, was faculty member Cassie Cordray, Education Instructor. The Brown-Pushkarsky Award, named in honor of NCMC Professors Emeritus Tom Brown and Louis Pushkarsky, recognizes an instructor who best exemplifies their dedication to teaching.

The Allnutt Award was presented to Teddy Leffler, Maintenance. The Allnutt Award is named in honor of staff member Lee Ann Allnutt. This award is designated for a staff member who has provided exemplary service to students; the student body also chooses it.

The student body also presented the Nowland Excellent Student Organization Advisor. This award is presented to an individual that provides leadership, growth, and commitment to the student organization they advise. This year’s recipient was Jack Green, Agriculture Instructor. This award is named in honor of retired faculty member David Nowland.