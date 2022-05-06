Trenton City Council to consider ordinances and conditional use permit at meeting on May 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances that would amend the city code and grant a conditional use permit.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on May 9. 2022 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would amend the city code related to standing committees. City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports the amendment refers to the Utility Committee. The committee is currently comprised of the chairmen from the Administrative, Finance, and Economic Development committees. City Administrator Ron Urton previously said he would like to have a city ordinance changed to allow the mayor to appoint four persons, with council consent, to comprise the Utility Committee.

The other ordinance would grant a conditional use permit to Anita Cheryl Blake to allow for the operation of a bed and breakfast at 731 West 12th Street.

Other items on the agenda for May 9th’s Trenton City Council meeting include Kelly Beets with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, the award of a demolition bid, and the discussion and approval of a leasing proposal for two police cars.