Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances at meeting on May 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider multiple ordinances next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on May 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

One ordinance would change restrictions on dogs by repealing the breed restrictions and amending the section regarding vicious dogs. Another would accept a zoning change request at 715 Broadway, 15 Webster, 17 Webster, and 19 Webster.

Other ordinances would adopt a Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System benefit change, accept an amendment of the Airport State Bock Grant agreement, and accept a bid for a new zero-turn mower for the golf course.

Other items on the agenda include the adoption of the 2021 International Fire Code and a discussion of the city’s desire to accept ownership of the Stand Apartments and enter into a development agreement with Zabka Properties. There are also to be appointment recommendations to serve as the city clerk and city auditor until April 2023.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council’s meeting on May 9th also includes a closed session for employees and/or personnel.