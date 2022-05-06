Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on expansion of Nestle facility in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The expansion of the Trenton Nestle processing facility was the program topic at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on May 5th. Nestle Human Resources Director Leann Searcy introduced Plant Manager Tyson Christy.

Christy talked about plans to add two new dry lines, which would make a Trio dry seasoning as well as seasonings for Hot Pockets.

The expansion is underway, and production is scheduled to begin in September.

Nestle will conduct walk-in interviews at the Trenton Job Center on May 12th and 13th from 3 to 7 o’clock and at the plant in Trenton Fridays from 8 to 4 o’clock. Applications are to be completed before interviews at nestlejobs.com.

Christy gave a history of the local facility, which was established in 1935. Nestle has owned the plant twice, with the latest purchase in 2018.

The plant currently makes cheese sauce, gravies, and chili. It operates five days a week with three shifts. There are 123 hourly employees and 31 salaried employees.

During the business meeting, it was announced the Shoes for Orphan Souls project will be packed on May 12th at 11 o’clock in the morning before the regular Trenton Rotary Club meeting. Shoe pick-up will be on May 14th.

President Brian Upton announced the club will sponsor a Trenton R-9 student council member to attend a leadership conference this summer. The club will also host an exchange student from Spain next school year.