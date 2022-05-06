Livingston County Sheriff adds Kansas woman to “Most Wanted” on a charge of murder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Overland Park, Kansas woman has been added to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted on a felony charge of first-degree murder. A warrant was issued May 4th for 41-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall for a charge that stems from May 2002.

Hall may be using the last name Semaboye. The sheriff’s office believes she is aware of an existing arrest warrant, as the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has agencies in Kansas and the Kansas City area searching for her.

Jennifer Hall is described as being white, five-foot, five inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. A picture of Hall is on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page and the sheriff’s office’s website under the Most Wanted tab. Bond was denied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515.