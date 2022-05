Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested a Stanberry man in Harrison County on Friday evening, May 6th on multiple allegations.

An arrest report says 51-year-old Todd McGinley was accused of speeding, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, having a window tint violation, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.