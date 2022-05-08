Trenton FFA Chapter holds annual banquet

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple awards and scholarships were presented at Friday evening’s Trenton FFA Chapter Banquet.

Among the awards presented at the banquet was the Gary Brinser Outstanding Senior Award, which went to Colton Roy. The Black Family Outstanding Junior was Levi Johnson.

Ayra Meeker was named the Old Farmer Girl. Seth Doolittle was named the Old Farmer Boy.

The Brownfield Farm Network Award, which involved the presentation of two belt buckles by KTTN, went to Tyler Dixon and Kinze Hanson.

The Blue and Gold Award went to Gracyn Rongey. The Black and Gold Award went to Kaci Persell.

Cade Claycomb received the Chapter Community Service Award.

Levi Johnson was the Trenton FFA Chapter Star in Agribusiness. Jesse Huber-Bethards was named the Star Farmer. Gavin Chambers received the Star in Placement. Star Greenhands were Abbye Johnson and Tyler Dixon.

Chapter Leadership Medals went to freshmen Jena Hunter and Layni Walker, sophomores Cade Claycomb and Kimberly Otto, juniors Levi Johnson and Grayson Coon, and seniors Hannah Bowe and Rebecca Urich. Chapter Scholarship Medals went to Dylan Smith, Abbye Johnson, Lilli Woods, Haven Burress, Kaylynn Stanton, Donnie Gilbertson, Milo Simpson, and Tymber White.

Layni Walker received the Kiwanis Supervised Agricultural Experience Loan. Abbye Johnson received the Hoffman SAE Loan. The BTC SAE Scholarship went to Jena Harris. The Terry Dolan SAE Scholarship went to Katelyn Clark. Jacey Hudson, Tyler Dixon, and Kaleb McCallon received Church Women United Thrift Store SAE Scholarships.

Recipients of Meservey State FFA Leadership Camp or Public Speaking Academy scholarships were Ayra Meeker, Jena Hunter, Baylee McCullough, Cade Claycomb, Makenzee Epperson, and Emma Roberts. The FFA Booster Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship was awarded to Makenzee Epperson and Kaylynn Stanton.

The Steinhoff Scholarship went to Jesse Huber-Bethards. The Landes Oil Scholarship was given to Colton Roy. FFA Alumni Boosters Scholarships went to Colton Roy and Johnathan Dryer. Gracyn Rongey was awarded the Vern Gilliland Memorial Scholarship.

Bruce Wallace and Phil Griffith received Honorary Chapter Degrees.