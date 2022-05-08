Five to graduate from Laredo, eight to graduate from North Mercer

Local News May 7, 2022 KTTN News
Graduation with cap and rolled up diploma
Five-eighth graders will graduate from Laredo R-7 on May 9th. Physical Education and Health teacher Japheth Busick will speak at the ceremony in the school gym at 6 p.m. Laredo’s valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced on the evening of May 9th.

Eight students will graduate from the North Mercer R-3 School on May 8th. Principal Wes Guilkey and senior Tori Meinecke are to speak at the ceremony in the high school gym at 2 p.m. The valedictorian and salutatorian are to be announced at North Mercer’s graduation.

