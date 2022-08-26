MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 29, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Friday, September 2, and resume on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge deck repair project at the bridge over Rock Creek, south of Exit 107, through early September. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to I-29, through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound on/off ramps at Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) are closed through early December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 31 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Crouse Road west to Crouse Road east, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

I-229 – RAMP CLOSED for a culvert replacement northbound at 22nd Street, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through early September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line through mid-September. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Old U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Cameron to Route D, Aug. 29 – 31

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE Mud Creek Drive to SE Tait Park Drive, Aug. 30, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE Mud Creek Drive to Route E, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Carroll County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton to the east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through mid-October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The road is narrowed to one lane at the bridge. Temporary traffic signals are in place to direct motorists through the workzone. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project to northbound U.S. Route 24/65 south of Carrollton through mid-December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route WW – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route KK to Route 5, Aug. 28 – 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route KK – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route KK to Route 5, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through early September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through September.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through September. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 42, Aug. 29 – Sept. 2. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through early September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route BB to 140th Street, Sept. 1, 7 a.m – 2 p.m.

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), early September. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route RA – Pothole patching from Route 33 to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through mid-September.

Grundy County

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE 60th Street west to SE 60th Street east, Aug. 30, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 45th Street to Route O, Aug. 31, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 58th Street to NE 70th Street, Sept. 1, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 70th Street to NE 72nd Street, Sept. 2, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for railroad improvements just north of U.S. Route 159, Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-29 – Pavement repair northbound from Exit 67 to mile marker 83, Aug. 29 – 30

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the city limits of Craig to the Holt County line, Aug. 31

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED around the clock for a pavement improvement project from Route 111 near Forest City to the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge west of Route P, Aug. 31 – Sept. 2 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 113 – Shoulder work from Route A to the city limits of Skidmore (Nodaway County), Sept. 1

Linn County

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route B to U.S. Route 36, Aug. 29 – Sept. 6. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)**

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Dexter Road, Aug. 30

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ascot Road to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ascot Road to Arcade Road, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 5 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Route C, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Arcade Road to Anvil Road, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Arrow Road to U.S. Route 36, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed in either direction, around the clock. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route K to the end of state maintenance, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Aug. 29 – 30

Route KK – Pothole patching from Elmo to Route D, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Route 113 – Shoulder work from Route A (Holt County) to the city limits of Skidmore, Sept. 1

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Sandy Creek through September. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

Worth County

Route W – Bridge deck repair over the Grand River west of Route B, Aug. 29