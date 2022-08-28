Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO.

He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis.

On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives of the home.

Richard served in the United States Air Force and worked as a farmer. He was a member of the VFW Post #2176 and the Mitchelville United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Evert Lee Lewis; sister, Mary Ann Flint, and son, David Lewis.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Roger (Rhonda) Lewis, Bethany, MO, and Bill (Othell) Lewis, Spencer, IA; grandchildren, Rebecca Lewis (Kerick Dreiling) and Rodney Lewis; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Bradley; brother, Billy Joe (June Ann) Lewis, Bethany, MO and sister, Ethyl Maize, Pattonsburg, MO.

Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the South Harrison High School FFA Chapter in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.