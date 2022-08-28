Obituary & Services: James Stephen Jelinek 

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James Stephen Jelinek – age 72 of Plattsburg, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at home in Plattsburg.

Steve was born on February 25, 1950, the son of James and Virginia (Killion) Jelinek in Excelsior Springs, MO. He grew up in Polo and graduated from Polo High School in 1968. He married Donna K. Williams on April 29th, 1972, in Polo, MO at the Methodist Church. Steve served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 overseas in Germany, during Vietnam. He worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2006, after 38 years of service.

Steve loved the Lord and served as a Sunday school teacher for 40 years at the Lathrop United Methodist Church. Steve was also a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved being a full-time grandpa. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and working with his hands. He could fix just about anything. Steve always wanted to serve others and not be the center of attention. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Bev Jelinek. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna of the home; daughter, Jessica Aldrich (James) of Plattsburg, MO; granddaughter, Lilly Aldrich of Plattsburg, MO; and siblings, Bruce Jelinek (Dianna) of Polo, MO, Tim Jelinek of Flanagan, IL, Linda Zink (Dave) of Polo, MO, and Lorrie McCowan (Scott) of Kearney, MO; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at the Lathrop United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, prior to the service at the church. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.