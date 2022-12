WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations.

Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robuck was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office before he was released.

Related