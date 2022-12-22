Obituary & Services: Dell Stanley Louderback

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dell Stanley Louderback of Trenton, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 98th birthday. He had been receiving care at Livingston Manor Care Center since July.

Dell was a lifelong resident of Trenton and the Forks of the River community. He was born December 24, 1924, to Walter Earl and Elmira Jane Louderback. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1942 and was married to Virginia King on April 11, 1943. In his words, theirs was a match made in heaven. He cared for her in the home until her death from Parkinson’s disease in 2008. Dell was a man of many interests and hobbies from beekeeping to clock repair. He worked many jobs in his life, including Bendix in Kansas City, Trenton Foods, and the kitchen at the senior center when he was in his eighties. Oh did he have fun teasing the ladies there? But, it was farming and tractors that he loved most and where his heart was. He and the family were members of First Baptist Church in Trenton. The book of Revelations was his favorite.

Dell was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, infant son Steven Randall, a brother Donald Louderback and son-in-law David Taylor. He is survived by one son Michael (Judy) of Phoenix, AZ, daughters Regina Pittman (Arlin) of Eureka, MO, and Karen Taylor of Trenton, two grandchildren Brian Louderback (April) of Chipley, FL, and Dana Holland (Mark Davidson) of Honesdale, PA, four great-grandchildren Austin Louderback, Austin Gaddy, Ayla Holland, and Faye Davidson, and a great-great-grandson Daniel Gaddy.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery north of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 8:00 Tuesday evening at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to First Baptist Church or Salem Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

