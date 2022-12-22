Funeral Service: Richard Stottlemyre

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A funeral service for Unionville resident Richard Stottlemyre will be held on December 28 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Unionville. Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service.

Richard Stottlemyre died December 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. He was 79.

Survivors in the area include his sons Rick and Rod Stottlemyre and brothers Bud and Tony Stottlemyre, all of Unionville, as well as sister Mary Ann Sparks of Centerville, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville.

