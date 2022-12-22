Trenton resident Tyler Willey files for Mayor in upcoming election

Local News December 22, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Election Filings graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Another candidate has filed for the position of Trenton Mayor. Tyler Willey of 1500 Scott Street filed for the position on Thursday afternoon, December 22. Other candidates who previously filed for Mayor include Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic.

Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council include Lou Fisher for First Ward Council Member; Mike Opitz, Timothy Meinecke, and Harry Kately for Third Ward Council Member; and Incumbent John Dolan for Fourth Ward Council Member.

The filing period for the April 4th election will go until December 27th. One candidate for mayor and one candidate from each of the four wards are to be elected.

Post Views: 136
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.