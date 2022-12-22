Trenton resident Tyler Willey files for Mayor in upcoming election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Another candidate has filed for the position of Trenton Mayor. Tyler Willey of 1500 Scott Street filed for the position on Thursday afternoon, December 22. Other candidates who previously filed for Mayor include Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic.

Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council include Lou Fisher for First Ward Council Member; Mike Opitz, Timothy Meinecke, and Harry Kately for Third Ward Council Member; and Incumbent John Dolan for Fourth Ward Council Member.

The filing period for the April 4th election will go until December 27th. One candidate for mayor and one candidate from each of the four wards are to be elected.

