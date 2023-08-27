Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 16 arrests in North Missouri between August 23-27, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests in north Missouri between August 23 and August 27, 2023. Charges ranged from misdemeanor warrants and driving while intoxicated (DWI) to felony resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances.

Here are details of those arrests:

Buchanan County

August 23, 2023, 3:31 PM Kelsey L Thompson Age: 37 Gender: Female City/State: St. Joseph, MO Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant – Failure to Appear – Police Department St. Joseph Where Held: Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C) Release Info: Bondable

August 27, 2023, 12:23 AM Alexander P Larison Age: 22 Gender: Male City/State: St. Joseph, MO Charge: Speeding, No Valid Plates, No Valid Driver’s License, DWI – Misdemeanor Where Held: Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C) Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Clinton County

August 23, 2023, 7:05 PM Mykola Rentuk Age: 54 Gender: Male City/State: Arlington Heights, IL Charge: DWI – Alcohol, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage While Driving Where Held: Sheriff’s Office Clinton County Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

August 24, 2023, 6:47 AM Patrick C Hunt Age: 26 Gender: Male City/State: Warsaw, MO Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – Felony, Warrant – Failure to Appear – Trespassing – Misdemeanor – Clay County Sheriff’s Department Where Held: Clinton County Jail Release Info: Bondable



Atchison County

August 23, 2023, 8:33 PM Jean A Wany Age: 37 Gender: Male City/State: Delray Beach, FL Charge: Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit 20-25 MPH or More Where Held: Atchison County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Caldwell County

August 25, 2023, 7:20 PM Ganbat Gankhuyag Age: 39 Gender: Male City/State: Westmont, IL Charge: DWI – Alcohol, Careless and Imprudent Driving, No Seat Belt, Failed to Drive in Right Lane of Highway with Two or More Lanes in the Same Direction Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Grundy County

August 25, 2023, 10:11 PM Laura M Sperber Age: 53 Gender: Female City/State: Wentzville, MO Charge: Fail to Drive on Right Half of Roadway, DWI – Misdemeanor Where Held: Grundy County Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C) Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



DeKalb County

August 26, 2023, 4:07 PM Alfred R Compian Age: 22 Gender: Male City/State: Perris, CA Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor, Operate Motor Vehicle Without Valid Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding Where Held: Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Harrison County

August 26, 2023, 11:37 PM Matthew A Doty Age: 39 Gender: Male City/State: Cainsville, MO Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor Where Held: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C) Release Info: 12-Hour Hold



Randolph County

August 24, 2023, 11:12 AM Tyler B Winterbower Age: 21 Gender: Male City/State: Liberty, MO Charge: Felony Resisting Arrest, 1 Felony & 1 Misdemeanor Buchanan County Warrant for Stolen Vehicle Where Held: Randolph County Jail Release Info: Bondable



Clark County

August 24, 2023, 8:37 PM Jeffrey K Knight Age: 60 Gender: Male City/State: Wyaconda, MO Charge: Felony – Driving While Intoxicated – Chronic Offender, Felony – No Valid Driver’s License – Third Offense, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway Resulting in a Crash Where Held: Clark County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Marion County

August 26, 2023, 1:33 AM Kyley M Barnes Age: 27 Gender: Female City/State: Center, MO Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol Where Held: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: Released



Linn County

August 26, 2023, 8:16 PM Bradley E Lofstrom Age: 43 Gender: Male City/State: Sharon Springs, KS Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Where Held: Released Release Info: Released

August 26, 2023, 10:37 PM Steven J Clark Age: 56 Gender: Male City/State: Chillicothe, MO Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol Where Held: Linn County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: Released



Putnam County

August 27, 2023, 1:19 AM Lindsey J Moss Age: 44 Gender: Male City/State: Dawn, MO Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Where Held: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: Released



Adair County

August 27, 2023, 1:38 AM Gavin C Fernandez-Solmirin Age: 25 Gender: Male City/State: Kirksville, MO Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Where Held: Released Release Info: Released



Related