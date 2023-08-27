Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 16 arrests in North Missouri between August 23-27, 2023

Local News August 27, 2023 AI Joe
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests in north Missouri between August 23 and August 27, 2023. Charges ranged from misdemeanor warrants and driving while intoxicated (DWI) to felony resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances.

Here are details of those arrests:

Buchanan County

  • August 23, 2023, 3:31 PM
    • Kelsey L Thompson
      • Age: 37
      • Gender: Female
      • City/State: St. Joseph, MO
      • Charge: Misdemeanor Warrant – Failure to Appear – Police Department St. Joseph
      • Where Held: Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C)
      • Release Info: Bondable
  • August 27, 2023, 12:23 AM
    • Alexander P Larison
      • Age: 22
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: St. Joseph, MO
      • Charge: Speeding, No Valid Plates, No Valid Driver’s License, DWI – Misdemeanor
      • Where Held: Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C)
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

Clinton County

  • August 23, 2023, 7:05 PM
    • Mykola Rentuk
      • Age: 54
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Arlington Heights, IL
      • Charge: DWI – Alcohol, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage While Driving
      • Where Held: Sheriff’s Office Clinton County
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold
  • August 24, 2023, 6:47 AM
    • Patrick C Hunt
      • Age: 26
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Warsaw, MO
      • Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – Felony, Warrant – Failure to Appear – Trespassing – Misdemeanor – Clay County Sheriff’s Department
      • Where Held: Clinton County Jail
      • Release Info: Bondable

Atchison County

  • August 23, 2023, 8:33 PM
    • Jean A Wany
      • Age: 37
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Delray Beach, FL
      • Charge: Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit 20-25 MPH or More
      • Where Held: Atchison County Sheriff’s Department
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

Caldwell County

  • August 25, 2023, 7:20 PM
    • Ganbat Gankhuyag
      • Age: 39
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Westmont, IL
      • Charge: DWI – Alcohol, Careless and Imprudent Driving, No Seat Belt, Failed to Drive in Right Lane of Highway with Two or More Lanes in the Same Direction
      • Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

Grundy County

  • August 25, 2023, 10:11 PM
    • Laura M Sperber
      • Age: 53
      • Gender: Female
      • City/State: Wentzville, MO
      • Charge: Fail to Drive on Right Half of Roadway, DWI – Misdemeanor
      • Where Held: Grundy County Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C)
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

DeKalb County

  • August 26, 2023, 4:07 PM
    • Alfred R Compian
      • Age: 22
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Perris, CA
      • Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor, Operate Motor Vehicle Without Valid Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding
      • Where Held: Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

Harrison County

  • August 26, 2023, 11:37 PM
    • Matthew A Doty
      • Age: 39
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Cainsville, MO
      • Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor
      • Where Held: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center (L-E-C)
      • Release Info: 12-Hour Hold

Randolph County

  • August 24, 2023, 11:12 AM
    • Tyler B Winterbower
      • Age: 21
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Liberty, MO
      • Charge: Felony Resisting Arrest, 1 Felony & 1 Misdemeanor Buchanan County Warrant for Stolen Vehicle
      • Where Held: Randolph County Jail
      • Release Info: Bondable

Clark County

  • August 24, 2023, 8:37 PM
    • Jeffrey K Knight
      • Age: 60
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Wyaconda, MO
      • Charge: Felony – Driving While Intoxicated – Chronic Offender, Felony – No Valid Driver’s License – Third Offense, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway Resulting in a Crash
      • Where Held: Clark County Sheriff’s Office
      • Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

Marion County

  • August 26, 2023, 1:33 AM
    • Kyley M Barnes
      • Age: 27
      • Gender: Female
      • City/State: Center, MO
      • Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol
      • Where Held: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
      • Release Info: Released

Linn County

  • August 26, 2023, 8:16 PM
    • Bradley E Lofstrom
      • Age: 43
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Sharon Springs, KS
      • Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
      • Where Held: Released
      • Release Info: Released
  • August 26, 2023, 10:37 PM
    • Steven J Clark
      • Age: 56
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Chillicothe, MO
      • Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol
      • Where Held: Linn County Sheriff’s Office
      • Release Info: Released

Putnam County

  • August 27, 2023, 1:19 AM
    • Lindsey J Moss
      • Age: 44
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Dawn, MO
      • Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
      • Where Held: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
      • Release Info: Released

Adair County

  • August 27, 2023, 1:38 AM
    • Gavin C Fernandez-Solmirin
      • Age: 25
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Kirksville, MO
      • Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
      • Where Held: Released
      • Release Info: Released
Post Views: 3,675
AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.