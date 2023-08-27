Fatal crash claims the life of man from Bolckow on rural Andrew County road

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fatal accident occurred on County Road 125, one mile southeast of Bolckow, at approximately 4:08 p.m. on August 25, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. J.D. Farmer (#390) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that the crash involved a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tyler J. Wilmes, a 38-year-old male resident of Bolckow, Missouri. The vehicle was northbound on County Road 125 when it crested a hill when Wilmes lost control of the vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado began to slide on the gravel before veering off the south side of the roadway, striking an embankment, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its top, facing southwest.

Wilmes was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:37 p.m. by Acting Coroner Sheriff Grant Gillett. Andrew County EMS transported Wilmes to Breit Hawkins Funeral Home following the accident.

The Chevrolet Silverado sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing. Wilmes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the report.

Cpl. J.D. Farmer (#390) was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.D. Maudlin (#805) and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

Related