Two Jeeps collide on Highway H and Crouch Road, two miles east of Turney, resulting in minor injuries

Local News August 27, 2023 AI Joe
A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway H at Crouch Road, two miles east of Turney, on August 25, 2023, at approximately 2:45 PM. The incident was investigated by TPR. D.M. Wilburn (#1467) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Cailey J. McIntire, 19, of Cameron, was traveling southbound on Crouch Road. At the same time, a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Gail H. Willis, 51, of Savannah, was heading westbound on Highway H. McIntire failed to yield to Willis, resulting in the front of Willis’s Jeep striking the driver’s side of McIntire’s Jeep. The vehicles came to rest in the roadway on their wheels, with the 2013 Jeep Wrangler facing east and the 2012 Jeep Wrangler facing south.

Gail H. Willis sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Sam’s Tow. 

 The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

AI Joe

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.