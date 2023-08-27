Collision at Business 71 and Tuscany Lake Drive south of Savannah injures one

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Business 71 at Tuscany Lake Drive, four miles south of Savannah, at approximately 8:00 a.m. on August 25, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by TPR R.A. Allee (#465), responded to the scene.

According to the accident report, a 2017 Ford Escort, driven by Doris N. Reasons, 81, of St Joseph, was traveling westbound across Business 71. Reasons failed to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by Madison E. Smith, 32, of Rosendale, Missouri.

The front bumper of Smith’s Toyota Sienna impacted the passenger side of Reasons’ Ford Escort. Following the impact, the Ford Escort began sliding and eventually came to rest facing east. The Toyota Sienna veered off the west side of the roadway and came to rest facing south.

Doris N. Reasons suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Andrew County Ambulance. Madison E. Smith did not report any injuries at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Blue Knight towing.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

