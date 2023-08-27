Fatal crash on Highway 3 claims the life of 15-year-old girl, two others seriously injured

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fatal accident occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 3 at 2:34 a.m., three miles south of Callao, resulting in one fatality and two serious injuries.

A 2013 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 16-year-old male from Bevier, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it veered off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting a 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle. The 15-year-old girl, from Bevier, was pronounced dead at the scene by Macon County Coroner Brian Hayes at 3:50 a.m.

The 16-year-old male driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Samaritan Memorial Hospital. Another occupant, Dalton B. Clark, 18, of Macon, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by Macon County Ambulance to University Medical Center.

None of the individuals involved in the accident wore seat belts at the time of the crash. The 2013 Chevrolet Impala was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

Corporal Porter (Badge #782) and Trooper Borgic (Badge #192) were the first to arrive at the scene. They were assisted by MSGT Ritter (Badge #809), the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon County First Responders, and the Callao Fire Department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol does not release the names of those under the age of 18 in crash reports.

Related