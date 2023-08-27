City of Laredo announces open applications for city clerk position

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Laredo is now accepting applications for the position of city clerk, according to an official announcement.

Interested candidates can pick up applications at the Laredo City Hall, located at 213 East Main Street. Applications are conveniently placed on the front door of the city hall for easy access.

Once completed, applications can be submitted by placing them in the designated drop box at the city hall. The deadline for submitting applications for the city clerk position is August 30.

For additional information or inquiries, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact the Laredo City Hall at 660-286-2633.

