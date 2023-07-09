Missouri State Fair unveils 2023 Farm Family Day honorees from every county

Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair, in partnership with the Missouri Farm Bureau and other key industry organizations, continues its 63-year tradition of recognizing Missouri’s Farm Families and their significant contributions to the state’s economy and vitality. Nominated families from each county are chosen to represent their respective counties based on their farming operations, community involvement, participation in or affiliation with 4-H, and their steadfast commitment to upholding the values inherent in the farming legacy.
This event is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and Engagement, and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources, who join forces each year to organize this time-honored occasion.
The families acknowledged during Farm Family Day epitomize the rich diversity of farming operations throughout the state. From conventional row crops and livestock farming, including cattle, pork, and poultry enterprises, to organic farms, nut and fruit orchards, agritourism ventures, and even urban gardening initiatives, these Farm Families serve as a true reflection of rural life in Missouri.
The 2023 Missouri State Fair Farm Families, representing each county, are:
- Adair: The Hoppe Family
- Andrew: The Baumann Family
- Atchison: The Wood Family
- Audrain: The Fort Family
- Barry: Senters Farm
- Barton: The Brock Frieden Family
- Bates: Kaleb and Jody Hellwig
- Benton: The Grace Family
- Bollinger: Whaley Family Farm
- Boone: The Nolke Family
- Buchanan: The Shreve Family
- Butler: The Buttrey Family
- Caldwell: The Houghton Family
- Callaway: The Fansler Family
- Camden: Toops Family Farm
- Cape Girardeau: Petzoldt Farms
- Carroll: The Miller Family
- Carter: The Ross Family
- Cass: The Osborn Family
- Cedar: The Bough Family Farm
- Chariton: The Bartholomew Family
- Christian: Craig Hollow Farm
- Clark: The Nelson Family
- Clay: Ben and Elizebeth Parker
- Clinton: The Clark Family
- Cole: The Moeller Family
- Cooper: The Imhoff Family
- Crawford: The Robertson Family
- Dade: The Caldwell Family
- Dallas: The McCorkill Family
- Daviess: The Youtsey Family
- DeKalb: The Meek Family
- Dent: The Wisdom Family
- Douglas: Wittspride Dairy
- Dunklin: The Jackson Family
- Franklin: The Shofner Family
- Gasconade: The Priess Family
- Gentry: Holcomb Family Farm
- Greene: Clines Farm
- Grundy: The Johnson Family
- Harrison: The Johnson Family
- Henry: The Smith Family
- Hickory: The Lindsey Family
- Holt: The Tubbs Family
- Howard: The Theis Family
- Howell: Poor Farms Cattle
- Iron: Sims Family Farm
- Jackson: Young Family Farm
- Jasper: The Block Family
- Jefferson: The Wilson Family
- Johnson: A2Z Farms
- Knox: The Hunziker Family
- Laclede: The Nisbett Family
- Lafayette: Cook Family Farm Boer Goats
- Lawrence: Schnake Ranch
- Lewis: The Hoffman Family
- Lincoln: The Rolf Family
- Linn: The Tiemeyer Family
- Livingston: The Hayen Family
- Macon: The Chiarottino Family
- Madison: The Hinkle Family
- Maries: The Nelson Family
- Marion: The Mahsman Family
- McDonald: Across Jordan Cattly Company
- Mercer: The Reger Family
- Miller: The Buechter Family
- Mississippi: The Corse Family
- Moniteau: Berendzen Family Farms
- Monroe: The Thomas Family
- Montgomery: The Van Booven Family
- Morgan: The Gerlt Family
- New Madrid: The Hodges Family
- Newton: The Kruse Family
- Nodaway: The Busby Family
- Oregon: The Newman Family
- Osage: The Brandt Family
- Ozark: The VanRanken Family
- Pemiscot: The VanAusdall Family Farm
- Perry: The Fritsche Family
- Pettis: The Jones Family
- Phelps: The Engelmeier Family
- Pike: The Haas Family
- Platte: The Bradley Family
- Polk: The Schuber Family
- Pulaski: The Wilson Family
- Putnam: The Hydorn Family
- Ralls: The Brown Family
- Randolph: Boots Farms
- Ray: The McGinnis Family
- Reynolds: The Keene Family
- Ripley: Proehl Family Farm
- Saline: The Fuehring Family
- Schuyler: The Aeschliman Family
- Scotland: The Frederick Family
- Shannon: The Bell Family
- Shelby: The Yoder Family
- St. Charles: Jones Cuivre Farms
- St. Clair: The Davis Family
- St. Francois: Sweigy Farms
- St. Genevieve: Stemler Farm
- St. Louis City: Bee Simple City Farm
- St. Louis County: Mitchell D. Pearson
- Stoddard: Aslin Family Farms
- Stone: Finch Family Farms
- Sullivan: The Hauser Family
- Taney: Follow Thru Farms
- Texas: Nickels Farms
- Vernon: The Burch Family
- Warren: The Schroer Family
- Washington: The Pashia Family
- Wayne: Kyle and Lee Mabury
- Webster: The Alexander Family
- Worth: Tracy Family Farms, Inc.
- Wright: The Haglund Family
For more information about Farm Family Day and its significance, visit the Missouri State Fair website.