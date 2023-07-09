Missouri State Fair unveils 2023 Farm Family Day honorees from every county

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair, in partnership with the Missouri Farm Bureau and other key industry organizations, continues its 63-year tradition of recognizing Missouri’s Farm Families and their significant contributions to the state’s economy and vitality. Nominated families from each county are chosen to represent their respective counties based on their farming operations, community involvement, participation in or affiliation with 4-H, and their steadfast commitment to upholding the values inherent in the farming legacy.

This event is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and Engagement, and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources, who join forces each year to organize this time-honored occasion.

The families acknowledged during Farm Family Day epitomize the rich diversity of farming operations throughout the state. From conventional row crops and livestock farming, including cattle, pork, and poultry enterprises, to organic farms, nut and fruit orchards, agritourism ventures, and even urban gardening initiatives, these Farm Families serve as a true reflection of rural life in Missouri.

The 2023 Missouri State Fair Farm Families, representing each county, are:

Adair: The Hoppe Family

Andrew: The Baumann Family

Atchison: The Wood Family

Audrain: The Fort Family

Barry: Senters Farm

Barton: The Brock Frieden Family

Bates: Kaleb and Jody Hellwig

Benton: The Grace Family

Bollinger: Whaley Family Farm

Boone: The Nolke Family

Buchanan: The Shreve Family

Butler: The Buttrey Family

Caldwell: The Houghton Family

Callaway: The Fansler Family

Camden: Toops Family Farm

Cape Girardeau: Petzoldt Farms

Carroll: The Miller Family

Carter: The Ross Family

Cass: The Osborn Family

Cedar: The Bough Family Farm

Chariton: The Bartholomew Family

Christian: Craig Hollow Farm

Clark: The Nelson Family

Clay: Ben and Elizebeth Parker

Clinton: The Clark Family

Cole: The Moeller Family

Cooper: The Imhoff Family

Crawford: The Robertson Family

Dade: The Caldwell Family

Dallas: The McCorkill Family

Daviess: The Youtsey Family

DeKalb: The Meek Family

Dent: The Wisdom Family

Douglas: Wittspride Dairy

Dunklin: The Jackson Family

Franklin: The Shofner Family

Gasconade: The Priess Family

Gentry: Holcomb Family Farm

Greene: Clines Farm

Grundy: The Johnson Family

Harrison: The Johnson Family

Henry: The Smith Family

Hickory: The Lindsey Family

Holt: The Tubbs Family

Howard: The Theis Family

Howell: Poor Farms Cattle

Iron: Sims Family Farm

Jackson: Young Family Farm

Jasper: The Block Family

Jefferson: The Wilson Family

Johnson: A2Z Farms

Knox: The Hunziker Family

Laclede: The Nisbett Family

Lafayette: Cook Family Farm Boer Goats

Lawrence: Schnake Ranch

Lewis: The Hoffman Family

Lincoln: The Rolf Family

Linn: The Tiemeyer Family

Livingston: The Hayen Family

Macon: The Chiarottino Family

Madison: The Hinkle Family

Maries: The Nelson Family

Marion: The Mahsman Family

McDonald: Across Jordan Cattly Company

Mercer: The Reger Family

Miller: The Buechter Family

Mississippi: The Corse Family

Moniteau: Berendzen Family Farms

Monroe: The Thomas Family

Montgomery: The Van Booven Family

Morgan: The Gerlt Family

New Madrid: The Hodges Family

Newton: The Kruse Family

Nodaway: The Busby Family

Oregon: The Newman Family

Osage: The Brandt Family

Ozark: The VanRanken Family

Pemiscot: The VanAusdall Family Farm

Perry: The Fritsche Family

Pettis: The Jones Family

Phelps: The Engelmeier Family

Pike: The Haas Family

Platte: The Bradley Family

Polk: The Schuber Family

Pulaski: The Wilson Family

Putnam: The Hydorn Family

Ralls: The Brown Family

Randolph: Boots Farms

Ray: The McGinnis Family

Reynolds: The Keene Family

Ripley: Proehl Family Farm

Saline: The Fuehring Family

Schuyler: The Aeschliman Family

Scotland: The Frederick Family

Shannon: The Bell Family

Shelby: The Yoder Family

St. Charles: Jones Cuivre Farms

St. Clair: The Davis Family

St. Francois: Sweigy Farms

St. Genevieve: Stemler Farm

St. Louis City: Bee Simple City Farm

St. Louis County: Mitchell D. Pearson

Stoddard: Aslin Family Farms

Stone: Finch Family Farms

Sullivan: The Hauser Family

Taney: Follow Thru Farms

Texas: Nickels Farms

Vernon: The Burch Family

Warren: The Schroer Family

Washington: The Pashia Family

Wayne: Kyle and Lee Mabury

Webster: The Alexander Family

Worth: Tracy Family Farms, Inc.

Wright: The Haglund Family

For more information about Farm Family Day and its significance, visit the Missouri State Fair website.

