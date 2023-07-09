Governor Parson exercises pardon power, grants 18 clemencies in June 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a move that has garnered attention statewide, Governor Mike Parson of Missouri granted a total of 18 pardons during the month of June 2023. The pardons were issued in accordance with Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri, which grants the governor the authority to grant pardons.

The official documents pertaining to the pardons have been duly filed with the appropriate government agencies. Furthermore, copies of these documents have been sent directly to the individuals who were granted clemency by the governor.

The list of individuals receiving pardons is as follows:

Michael Garvin Danny Conrad LaSandra Fair Deborah Efting Virgil Hampton Halanna Cruwell-Thompson Cynthia Dowell-Williams Howard Golightly Patsy Duncan Craig Davis Michael Endres Bruce DeJonge John Harness Carl Finder Autumn Smith John Shoemaker Jeffrey Weston Rex Wood

