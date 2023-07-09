Governor Parson exercises pardon power, grants 18 clemencies in June 2023

Pardon News Graphic
In a move that has garnered attention statewide, Governor Mike Parson of Missouri granted a total of 18 pardons during the month of June 2023. The pardons were issued in accordance with Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri, which grants the governor the authority to grant pardons.

The official documents pertaining to the pardons have been duly filed with the appropriate government agencies. Furthermore, copies of these documents have been sent directly to the individuals who were granted clemency by the governor.

The list of individuals receiving pardons is as follows:

  1. Michael Garvin
  2. Danny Conrad
  3. LaSandra Fair
  4. Deborah Efting
  5. Virgil Hampton
  6. Halanna Cruwell-Thompson
  7. Cynthia Dowell-Williams
  8. Howard Golightly
  9. Patsy Duncan
  10. Craig Davis
  11. Michael Endres
  12. Bruce DeJonge
  13. John Harness
  14. Carl Finder
  15. Autumn Smith
  16. John Shoemaker
  17. Jeffrey Weston
  18. Rex Wood
