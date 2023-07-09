Missouri State Auditor releases monthly reports on municipalities and special district financial information

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has recently released monthly reports that provide detailed information on the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws. The reports are part of the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in local government finances.

The first report focuses on cities, towns, and villages, while the second report covers political subdivisions such as water, fire protection, and other taxing districts. According to state regulations, these entities are obligated to submit annual financial reports to the State Auditor’s Office within six months after the conclusion of their fiscal year.

In the latest report, it was revealed that a total of three municipalities (all cities) and ten taxing districts were required to file their financial reports by May 31, as their fiscal year ended on November 30. Out of these entities, ten managed to submit their reports in a timely manner, showcasing their commitment to financial transparency.

Additionally, the reports shed light on the financial reporting activities of 22 municipalities (20 cities and 2 villages) and 9 taxing districts during the month of May. Some of these entities submitted their reports or related documents after the designated deadline.

To facilitate access to this information, the received reports are now available for online searching. The complete report on municipalities can be found here, while the full report on other political subdivisions is accessible here.

The release of these reports serves as a crucial step in maintaining fiscal accountability across Missouri’s local governments. By providing transparency and highlighting compliance issues, the State Auditor’s Office aims to ensure that taxpayer funds are managed responsibly and in accordance with the law.

