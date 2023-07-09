Teenage girl totals Ford F-250 in crash south of Avenue City

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 17-year-old female driver from St. Joseph, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Route W, approximately 2 1/2 miles south of Avenue City.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 5:57 PM when the driver, whose identity has not been released due to being a minor, was traveling northbound in a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to veer off the east side of the road. In an attempt to correct the course, the driver overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle traveling off the west side of the roadway.

The Ford F-250 overturned and collided with a barbed wire fence, ultimately coming to rest on its driver’s side facing southwest. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle, rendering it in a totaled condition. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Emergency medical services from Andrew County arrived at the scene and transported the injured juvenile driver to Mosaic, a local medical facility. The driver’s injuries have been classified as serious, although specific details have not been disclosed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

Related