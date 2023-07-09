CDC Director endorses new RSV vaccines approved for those 60 and older

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., has endorsed the recommendations of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the use of new Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccines from GSK and Pfizer. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. These vaccines are specifically recommended for individuals aged 60 years and older, with the decision to receive the vaccine being made through shared clinical decision-making in consultation with their healthcare provider.

The highest-risk group for severe RSV illness among adults includes older adults, individuals with chronic heart or lung disease, those with weakened immune systems, and residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities. According to estimates from the CDC, RSV leads to approximately 60,000-160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000-10,000 deaths among older adults each year.

These newly licensed vaccines, which are the first of their kind in the United States to protect against RSV, are anticipated to become available in the upcoming fall. Their introduction presents an opportunity to safeguard older adults from the risks of severe RSV illness, particularly during a period when various respiratory infections are likely to be circulating. As part of their discussions with adult patients, healthcare providers should also address the importance of other vaccines that can help prevent respiratory infections during the fall season.

