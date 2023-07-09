Environmental groups lead efforts for cleaner cars and lower emissions in Missouri and beyond

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cleaner cars and lower emissions across Missouri and the nation are the goals of an event being led by environmental groups.

They are calling attention to an Environmental Protection Agency proposal, recommending ambitious new standards to help reduce vehicle emissions starting with model year 2027.

Advocates of tougher emissions rules took to America’s highways for a relay across the country, including a stop in Kansas City. They call it the “Route Zero Relay,” saying it is important to make electric vehicles more affordable to help clean up the air.

Cara Cook, director of programs for the Alliance of Nurses for a Healthy Environment, said it is going to take a lot more work to address climate change. “It’s really important that EPA sets the strongest long-term standards as possible,” Cook contended. “Because we really need to be reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that are being emitted across a variety of sectors but particularly the transportation sector.”

According to Consumer Reports, stronger standards would save drivers $2,400 over the life of a new vehicle, and 70% of the benefits of those standards would be seen by drivers of pickup trucks and SUVs. Opponents have said they would increase the initial price tag.

Missouri groups agreed addressing tailpipe pollution will lead to public health benefits. Cook argued state and local governments should also be doing their part to speed the transition to cleaner vehicles. She said families are experiencing health concerns. “We’re particularly concerned about fine particles,” Cook explained. “Exposure to particle matter pollution can cause asthma attacks, it can cause exacerbation of cardiac conditions, and it can also lead to premature death.”

The American Lung Association said tailpipe pollution contains toxins that compromise air quality and harm public health, including increasing people’s risk of asthma, lung disease, and cancer.

(Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash)

