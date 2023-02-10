Video: Missouri school kids invited to participate in “No MOre Trash” contest

State News February 10, 2023February 10, 2023 KTTN News
No More Trash
The Missouri Department of Transportation invites Missouri students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in Missouri – and to have creative and educational fun – by participating in the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can-decorating contest. The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.

The contest encourages school-aged kids to join in the fight against litter by decorating a large trash can with the “No MOre Trash!” logo and a litter prevention message using a variety of creative materials. Schools, or home school programs, may submit one trash can entry in each competition category: grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to the contest rules, and effective use of the theme and logo.

First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place winners are then eligible for a grand prize of $600 and a trophy awarded to the sponsoring school.

There is no entry fee for the contest. Participating school groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos and a release form by March 17. Contest rules, entry forms, release forms, logos, past winners, and educational information can also be found on the MoDOT website

 

 

