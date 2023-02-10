Sullivan County Food Handlers Training to be offered in Milan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be held in Milan later this month. The class will be at the Milan Community Center on February 22nd at 2 pm

The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Each is required to attend one class to possess a food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.

The training can also be completed on the State Food Safety website.

The training on February 22nd will cost $10 per person.

Anyone interested in attending must call to register by February 21st. Register or get more information by calling the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

