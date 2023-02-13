Missouri man sentenced to 26 years in prison for double fatal shooting during a drug robbery

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Friday sentenced a man involved in a triple shooting in 2021 that killed two people to 26 years in prison.

Antaveon Bernard Le’Vell Kent, 22, used Facebook to communicate with his co-defendant, pick the targets and work on the plan to steal and sell their marijuana. When the victims arrived at a meeting spot in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street on March 16, 2021, Kent and his co-defendant opened fire, shooting all three victims, Kent’s plea agreement says.

Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones, who were best friends, died. Another man was shot but survived.

Police found 621 grams of marijuana in the victim’s vehicle.

Kent pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, attempting to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana, and two charges of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime that resulted in the fatal shootings of Williams and Jones.

Demorion Little has pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges, including a gun charge that accuses him of the fatal shooting of Rocoby Rodgers on Feb. 25, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Related