Missouri man sentenced to 13 years in prison without parole for meth trafficking and illegal firearm

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Jason A. Hamann, 48, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 13 years and five months in federal prison without parole.

On June 23, 2020, Hamann pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Dec. 8, 2018, to April 18, 2019, and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers executed a search warrant at a salvage yard in Lebanon, Mo., on Dec. 8, 2018. Hamann was present during the search and was detained by troopers. During the search, troopers found a backpack in the front passenger seat of Hamann’s truck. That backpack contained 11 baggies of methamphetamine and an SCCY 9mm firearm. Troopers also found a Craftsman tool bag in the floorboard of the truck that contained five more firearms, and a zippered bag that contained $11,280. In the bed of the truck, troopers found a plastic tote that contained three vacuum-sealed bags and two Ziploc-style bags with a total of approximately five pounds of methamphetamine.

Hamann was arrested again on April 18, 2019, while law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant at a Springfield residence. Hamann had a baggie in his front left jacket pocket that contained approximately 37 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica R. Sarff and Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

