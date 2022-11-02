Missouri man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography from 11-year-old

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Missouri pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal charges and admitted requesting and receiving nude pictures of minors, including pictures of an 11-year-old from Kentucky.

Jason W. Fine, 50, from Clayton, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to two felonies: soliciting child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Fine admitted as part of his plea that between July 1, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021, he communicated with the 11-year-old Kentucky girl on Kik Messenger while pretending to 11-year-old girl himself. He requested and received nude pictures of the girl.

In an interview with law enforcement on June 14, 2022, Fine said he had communicated online with multiple minors and that a few had sent him child pornography, his plea agreement says.

Fine is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31. Both charges carry penalties of five to 20 years in prison.

The St. Louis County Police Department the Campbell County (Kentucky) Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.