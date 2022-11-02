Missouri man sentenced to four years in prison on gun charge linked to shooting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis felon to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021.

Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while they were investigating a gun crime.

He also admitted being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a 2003 case in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

In Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, a woman testified that Johnson shot a woman standing on the side of the road near the intersection of Kennerly and North Newstead avenues in St. Louis. The shooting was caught on tape, and officers found a green Cadillac matching the description of the shooter’s car outside Johnson’s home, with the engine still warm.

Johnson was subject to enhanced penalties after Judge Fleissig found that his responsibility for the shooting had been proven by a preponderance of the evidence.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen prosecuted the case