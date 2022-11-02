Former Missouri police officer sentenced to 4 years in prison on child porn charge

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a former Maryland Heights police officer who requested nude pictures from an undercover law enforcement officer to four years in prison.

Gregory Ortlip, 57, of O’Fallon, Missouri, pleaded guilty on July 27 to one count of attempted possession of child pornography and admitted communicating online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. During the conversations, Ortlip brought up sex and requested nude pictures from the girl. He also offered to send her pictures of his genitals.

The girl was an undercover law enforcement officer involved in a Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Ortlip also admitted that in 2020, he communicated with a 15-year-old Kansas girl and requested and received pictures of her breasts. The girl told Ortlip she was 16.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office – Department of Criminal Investigations and the Overland Park (Kansas) Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.